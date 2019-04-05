'Heartbreaking' fire strikes Bay Bulls business, just as owners finish renovations

A beloved Bay Bulls institution is in shambles after a fire tore through the building on Wednesday night.

Paddy's Convenience and Sub Shop had stood overlooking the bay for more than 30 years. Recently it changed hands, and added on a new restaurant and pub, called Puffin's Perch.

Owners Cathy Martin and Reggie Careen had just finished renovating the business last week.

"We put so much of ourselves into it. But that's the heartbreaking part of it, I think," she said. "You just get it the way you wanted. You put in so much time, you're really proud of what you have, and then this happens."

Reggie Careen and Cathy Martin are the owners of Paddy's Convenience and Puffin's Perch in Bay Bulls. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The couple moved to Bay Bulls from St. Bride's, where they operated another restaurant under the Puffin's Perch name. They wanted to be closer to family, and closer to opportunities for their child in St. John's.

Martin and Careen were at home on Wednesday, when they got a notification from their security company an hour after the store closed.

By the time Careen got to the store, he could see smoke coming from the ceiling, through the vents above the fryers in the kitchen.

Products in the store were damaged by smoke, water and flames. The owners plan to continue on, despite the losses. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

They took a first walk through on Friday to survey the damage and see what was left.

The combination of flames, smoke and water ravaged the building, but Martin says they're not willing to give up on it.

"Reggie and I, we're used to picking ourselves back up again," she said. "So we'll do that this time as well. We want to rebuild. We want to continue what we started."