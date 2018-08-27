Man dies after boat capsizes in Bauline

A man has died after a boat capsized in Bauline on Sunday afternoon.

Todd LeGrow, assistant chief of the Pouch Cove Volunteer Fire Department told CBC News that he was spending the afternoon at Duck Pond with his family when the boat capsized around 4:15 p.m.

"The occupants were in the water," he said. "I got on my Sea-Doo and drove down. Everyone was in the water. One gentleman seemed to be in some distress, so we assisted him in to the shore."

LeGrow said he didn't see the accident happen, but VOCM has reported that a family member said the boat capsized after the man suffered an unspecified medical emergency.

While LeGrow and a couple of others provided CPR, 911 was called, and within minutes there were first responders from, in addition to Pouch Cove, the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department, St. John's Regional Fire Department, Eastern Health and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, a few of whom were already at the pond when it happened.

The man was taken to hospital but died.

LeGrow said there were a lot of people in and around the water Sunday afternoon, as it was a warm summer weekend.

"It definitely changed the mood around the pond, for sure," he said.

