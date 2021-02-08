Laid low by the pandemic, Battle Harbour tourism has rebounded in a big way, says trust director

Southern Labrador's tourism season is in full swing, and Battle Harbour — once a permanent settlement and now a tourist destination — is seeing a record number of visitors this summer, according to the trust that runs it.

Peter Bull, executive director of the Battle Harbour Historic Trust, says visitor numbers in 2022 are double last year's numbers — and even higher than in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"It's been a busy, busy season," said Bull. The trust promotes tourism and organizes tours of Battle Island, which was abandoned as a permanent settlement in the 1960s through government resettlement.

In 2019, Battle Harbour had 807 visitors. Bull couldn't provided exact numbers for last year but said there were between 500 and 600 visitors. So far this year, there have been 1,109 visitors.

Heading into the summer, Bull thought high gas prices across the province would dampen tourist volume because of increasing travel expenses.

"At the beginning of the year there was a lot of concern about the price of gas and everything, but it seems like that it didn't bother a lot of people from coming here."

Battle Harbour was a permanent settlement until the 1960s. (Submitted by Jayden Rumbolt)

Trans-Labrador Highway and COVID-19

The completion of the southern Labrador extension of the Trans-Labrador Highway has also contributed to an increase in tourism from Quebec, said Bull.

"I'm sure that this year we had more people from Quebec visit the harbour than in the previous nine years," he said. "This is a market that, you know, we've seen it was there, but I'm sure that the paving of the Trans-Labrador Highway has really made a big part in that."

Stricter public health protocols at the peak of the pandemic did dampen the number of tourists coming in, and the current spread is still providing challenges, including COVID-19-positive guests who had to be separated from the tours.

"We had some guests that came out here and there have been runny noses and coughs all year," said Bull. Some people would test and, you know, they found out they were positive and what we have done is we bring them in into a speedboat separate from the other guests."

There have been some sightings of whales and orcas during tours, but music and a sense of community have been the primary driver of tourist activity this season, said Bull.

"We had a gentleman out here last two nights with lowland bagpipes," he said. And that was really neat for our guests to see as well. We've got an accordion and two guitars there and anybody who comes about here is more than welcome to pick them up and play a tune in the evening."

