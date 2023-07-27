Return to Battle Harbour, childhood memories bring closure for Carbonear woman

As a child, Janice Hardy Walsh spent her summer running along the rocks in Battle Harbour, watching the cod roll in.

Her late-father Bert Hardy worked in the community for decades, and her brother Robert wrote a memoir about his stories called 'Battle Harbour was in my Blood' that captured the family's six-generations in the community.

Hardy Walsh spent the past few years caring for her mother, until her death in February. Now after decades away, Hardy Walsh is back in the historic tourist destination only this time to welcome others.

"It was something that was meant to be, the stars may be lined up for me to be here this year," Hardy Walsh said. "Mom and dad would be really proud and I'm glad to be back here. I really, truly am. I'm living my childhood all over again."

When the staff arrived in May, the island community of Battle Harbour was still covered in snow. (Submitted by Janice Hardy Walsh )

Hardy Walsh said she's been meeting people who knew her mom and hearing new stories about the Labrador woman and reconnecting with the same group from her childhood: Daphne Butt, Wanda and Nelson Smith, Meda and Cyril Lunnen, Tony Rumbolt and Trina and Kirby Pye.

"We're all here trying to keep this special place going," Hardy Walsh said. "We were snarly youngsters back in the day, and now we're a snarl of middle-aged people. And it's good to spend time back here."

The island town of Battle Harbour has some local foxes that spend their lives nearby. (Battle Harbour Historic Trust/Facebook )

Peter Bull, executive director of the Battle Harbour Historic Trust, said they have a number of musical nights planned through August, and an astronomy talk during the Perseid Meteor shower on August 8th and 9th.

The trust was also able to secure upgrades this year, including a new generator last year, improvements to roofs and paint, and funding from the International Grenfell Association to improve the wharf.

Bull said a successful summer to him looks like as many people as possible getting to walk around and take in the sights.

"You can go for a vacation now and on a beach town in Florida or somewhere like that, then you won't know one from another," Bull said. "But when you come to Battle Harbour, you'll carry this till the end, right? It's just amazing."

The Battle Harbour Historic Trust has been maintaining the island town and welcomes tourists in the summer months. (Battle Harbour Historic Trust/Facebook)

Hardy Walsh has welcomed hundreds of tourists so far, including 200 from Germany in one day. She hopes more get the chance to come by.

"I think they really enjoy coming. They really enjoy meeting the Labrador people. We're locals and they like to hear the stories," Hardy Walsh said.

"We might be just what your heart needs."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador