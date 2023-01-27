There's a darkness on the edge of town: Outer Battery lights are turned off — for now

The lights on Colin Way's property in the Outer Battery have been turned off, at least for now. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

After months of public pressure, the extremely bright — and extremely controversial — lights erected in the Outer Battery neighbourhood of St. John's have been flicked off.

Property owner Colin Way has faced months of public scrutiny, reaching all the way to the provincial government, after he installed powerful floodlights around his property and left them running 24 hours a day.

Resident Christina Smith said Friday the lights went off around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

"We don't know why. We don't have a clue. They're just off," she said.

"It's been a hard slog for the past nine months, living in the glare of those lights. I know that it will be a huge relief to the whole community."

Neighbours pleaded for help from the City of St. John's, saying the lights were disrupting their lives and mental health.

But the city balked, saying it couldn't do anything about the issue under current city legislation. The provincial government said it would allow an amendment to the City of St. John's Act to allow council to enact a nuisance lighting bylaw, but Mayor Danny Breen said the act needs a complete overhaul rather than a single amendment.

Despite a rally outside city hall by Battery residents and supporters, city council voted nearly unanimously against a motion to ask the provincial government for an amendment to the act — and Way installed more lights.

Several bright lights erected by Way had been illuminating the houses directly across from them at all hours. Residents have been complaining for months. (Dan Arsenault/CBC)

Last week, a man took matters into his own hands by trying, but failing, to reposition the lights. Police confirmed last week that 32-year-old James Drover was arrested and charged with trespassing and property damage. He was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

On Friday, Way's lawyer, Bob Buckingham, said he expects the lights to remain off all weekend, and he or Way will have more to say next week.

But the lights are just one part of a larger problem, according to residents, some of whom have been detailing issues on social media.

One resident posted a picture of a ServiceMaster company van, allegedly owned by Way, parked tightly against another resident's vehicle.

An Outer Battery resident posted this picture of a van, allegedly owned by Way, that had been parked tightly against their car. (Outer Battery, St. John's Newfoundland Canada/Facebook)

The poster called the parking job an "intimidation" tactic by Way.

Smith also posted images of the van, saying it had been parked in a public parking spot for about 300 days.

On Thursday, ServiceMaster posted on Facebook that it had been brought to their attention that a franchise owner of ServiceMaster Restore in western Newfoundland had abandoned a company vehicle parked on public property.

The company said each franchise is independently owned and operated but the company "is taking the appropriate remedial measures."

As of Friday afternoon, the van was still parked in the Outer Battery but had been moved to a different parking space.

A City of St. John's spokesperson told CBC News the city was not involved in turning off the lights.

