Skip to Main Content
'You would not survive': Badger bridge conditions alarming for drivers
New

'You would not survive': Badger bridge conditions alarming for drivers

A transport truck driver says the decrepit state of the TCH bridge in Badger makes for dangerous driving.

Transport truck driver says metal, rebar sticks out of the battered bridge

CBC News ·
The bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway in Badger is in rough shape. (Tony Power/Twitter)

Crumbling pavement, deep potholes and protruding metal make crossing the Trans-Canada Highway bridge in Badger dangerous and frustrating, according to a transport truck driver.

Tony Power tweeted a video Wednesday morning, showing a long line of traffic inching across the bumpy, eroded blacktop.

Power told CBC's Newfoundland Morning that at some points along the bridge rebar juts out, adding that if you crossed the bridge in a smaller vehicle going at the posted speed limit, "you would not survive."

"On the west side of it, there's an extremely big hole that only came there over the past week or so," he said.

That bridge has been a long-standing source of frustration for Badger residents.

It's been patched up in the past, but Power said the fixes don't seem to stick.

"It's probably time for a replacement," he said. "It's probably beyond repair."

Power also posted pictures of the bridge by Rushy Pond, just east of Badger, showing that bridge in similarly rough condition.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Newfoundland Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us