Empowering the future with positive bathroom graffiti

The writing is on the wall at a school on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

Graduating students at Cloud River Academy took it upon themselves to spread positive messages to the generations coming behind them with murals they have painted in the girls' washroom.

It's a contrast to the scribbles and nasty messages on many bathroom walls — deliberately so — according to Amelia Blanchard and Rianna Gill of Roddickton.

"One said, 'You're amazing just the way you are,'" Blanchard told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Cloud River Academy is home to students from kindergarten to Grade 12. The graduating class of 2018 had just five girls.

"We're all pretty close, but we did go through a lot in our high school years, but mostly our junior high years," Gill said.

"We figured that it would be a great idea to leave something behind for the junior high students because we know how tough it can get sometimes."

Finding a sense of belonging, discovering who you are and being hung up on self-image is still prevalent, the girls said.

The toughest part about junior high?

"Fitting in, I would say, with other girls and all the drama," Blanchard said.

"I find mostly with the girls there's more drama due to people talking about things you wear and how you look. I found putting it [the paintings] in the washroom would be a great idea because every girl uses it during the day."

Spreading positivity in a small town

The idea for the murals came from a Cloud River Academy teacher who had seen similar efforts from other schools on Twitter.

It brightened up their day just going in and seeing these colourful paintings on the wall.' - Rianna Gill

Blanchard said it's a helpful reminder to anyone who may be struggling.

"It could really brighten up their day, just remind them that they're amazing in their own way, and that everything will be OK," she said.

"We all have our own talents, and we shouldn't be afraid to show them at the same time."

The murals are already making a positive impact, Gill said.

"I know that some girls are walking around saying how nice it is and how much it brightened up their day just going in and seeing these colourful paintings on the wall," she said.

"All the teachers are really astonished by it."

