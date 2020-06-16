Baskets of grass from the Labrador coast: A Land & Sea archival special

In a scene from a Land & Sea documentary, Sarah Blaikie searches for the perfect grass for her grass work. She looks for different shades and colours of grass to weave into her creations. (CBC)

Just before the winter of 1983, people across Rigolet were working to continue the ancient tradition of grass working, creating intricate pieces of art using wild saltwater grass.

It's a tradition going back hundreds of years in the region, kept alive at the time by people like Aunt Elsie Blake and Sarah Blaikie. They both started learning grass work as children. They learned the art from the parents, who learned from their parents before.

In this documentary, they remember a time when it was more than just a hobby, when grass was used to create everything from bowls and vases to gun cases.

Learn more about the art of grass working in this full-length episode of Land & Sea:

Although things had changed in recent years, grass work was beginning to see a resurgence in the 1980s.

Fuelled by a new generation wanting to learn, sales in other provinces like Ontario and a trip to the Smithsonian Institute, grass work had brought the same joy than as it brought people hundreds of years before.

The art of grass working has been taught in Labrador for hundreds of years, turning pieces of saltwater grass into intricate art pieces like bowls and vases. (CBC)

