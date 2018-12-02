How 2 friends are helping to keep the Basilica's stained glass windows radiant

Photographer Robert Young, left, and historian John FitzGerald have teamed up for a new book on the stained glass windows at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

If you've ever sat in a church — including one as an imposing as the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, the Victorian-era stone cathedral that is the symbol of the Roman Catholic church in Newfoundland and Labrador — and found your mind wandering as you gaze at the colourful windows, you are far from alone.

"You know, sitting in church, [when] you're bored with the sermon, you look at the windows," said photographer Robert Young, who has spent more than one idle moment staring at the dozens of stained glass windows in the Basilica.

When historian John FitzGerald began work on a book to document the Basilica's 63 stained glass windows, he knew he had limited time — the windows were soon to be removed for restoration — and he knew he needed a special eye to capture the visuals.

FitzGerald recruited Young to a project that came together in just a few months.

Their book — Stained Glass Windows of the Basilica-Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, St. John's, Newfoundland — not only aims to capture the rich colours of those windows, but to illuminate the stories behind the various ways those windows came to the church.

Not only that, but the book has another purpose: to raise money for the windows' restoration.

Earliest windows date back to 1850s

In an interview, FitzGerald described how the windows are full of lore, including some of the earliest installed soon after the cathedral was consecrated in 1855.

Many of the stained glass windows in the Basilica reflect the Irish Catholic heritage of the cathedral's congregation. (Robert Young )

For instance, some of the largest windows date back to 1857, and five are the work of William Warrington, a London-based artisan whose medieval-inspired designs appear across the U.K.

"That's the largest collection of Warrington's work outside of England anywhere in the world," said FitzGerald, adding the nearby Presentation Convent also features several Warrington pieces.

Almost a century later, the Basilica was outfitted with a series of smaller windows that were made in Ireland.

"They're the largest collection of mid-20th century Irish arts and crafts windows outside of Ireland," said FitzGerald, adding that art officials in the Ireland have taken notice.

"They're very aware of what's here in Newfoundland."

Modern tricks for old windows

In order to take the photos properly, Young was able to put some technological advances to use and avoid filling the Basilica with scaffolding and raised platforms.

The stained glass window depicting the Nativity includes a mistake: one of the angels is missing a wing, as well as a hand. (Robert Young)

Instead, he used a Hasselblad camera to obtain high-resolution images, and then used perspective controls in photo-editing software to produce images that appeared to have been shot head on.

"It looks in the photo, in the book, that you were standing directly in front of the photograph in front of the window," said Young. "No ladders, no scaffolds."

The fundraising doesn't stop with the book, which they hope will appear under Christmas trees this season. They're also behind ornaments that can be put on the trees themselves.

"[FitzGerald is] always thinking, how can I raise funds for the Basilica?" said Young, who's pleased with the results.

"It was also just a great way to to use [the photos] and then people can have a little piece of the of this art in their house."

They have plans for some sequels, of sorts, and are looking at similar work in nearby downtown churches in what's called the Ecclesiastical District of St. John's, including the Anglican Cathedral, the Kirk, Gower Street United Church and the Masonic Temple.

Like the Basilica, each of these structures has been recognized as a National Historic Site.

The Basilica is a National Historic Site, like several other historic churches in walking distance. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

FitzGerald said he hopes people who've never taken a close look at the windows will find time when the sun is shining to stop, pause and appreciate the views.

"It is a National Historic Site, and it does belong to the people of Canada," he said. "It's a very interesting piece of our Newfoundland and Labrador history that deserves to be preserved and understood."

The authors of a book on the stained glass windows at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist tell tales about the panes, you'll find a new way to get reading material in Gander, and artist Christina Koch talks about her experience aboard the CCGS Amundsen 29:20

