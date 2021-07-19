Hoping for a brighter tourism season, Corner Brook offers travellers cash to entice longer stays

The City of Corner Brook hopes putting some money into tourists' pockets will attract more travellers to the area this summer.

The campaign is called "Basecamp," a nod to outdoor hiking and biking attractions in the area, on Newfoundland's west coast.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says there's a "a ton" to see in the region.

"The Bay of Islands is stunning, the Humber Valley is stunning, Corner Brook is stunning. Come stay in one of our hotels, eat our fabulous food, take a ride on the train, the perfect place to make your base camp," said Mayor Jim Parsons.

Corner Brook's campaign, called 'Basecamp,' offers tourists a $50 rebate for spending three nights at hotels in the city. (City of Corner Brook)

Tourists who book a three-night stay at one of seven hotels in the city are eligible for a $50 rebate on their accommodations.

$20,000 campaign

The mayor says the city has set aside $20,000 for 400 bookings before the rebate cutoff date, Aug. 15.

He said it's money that would usually go toward a large outdoor concert or festival this time of year, but because of COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of travel over the past 18 months, the city thought it would be better to support the struggling hotel owners.

"We know our hospitality providers and our tour operators are hurting right now. We want to jump start the tourism season. We think providing this rebate is a way to do it. And it's cash in their pockets," he said.

Glynmill Inn general manager Connie Rose says she hasn't had anyone inquire about the rebate just yet but the hotel is sold out Monday night, and she believes the campaign will get people to spend more of their vacation money in Corner Brook.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons hopes the promotion boosts tourism. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Spend extra

Marble Zip tour operator Martin Flynn says the campaign is worth a try and believes it will benefit his business, which he says is already quite busy already this summer.

Comfort Inn general manager Carling Cox banks on her guests spending the $50 rebate in the attached Jungle Jim's restaurant or the Corner Brook Plaza shopping centre next door.

"That's $50 in their pocket that they can spend at local restaurants and shops," said Cox.

The Comfort Inn has 79 rooms and occupancy is fluctuating, says Cox; some nights the hotel is half-full and other nights it's 85 per cent occupied.

Struggling hotel owners will take years to recover from the pandemic border lockdowns, said Cox, who's glad to see the city putting money toward helping that recovery.

I'm hoping it works. If it doesn't, we will try something else. - Mayor Jim Parsons

"It's getting there. I think it's going to take a little bit longer until we see normalcy, that of the pre-pandemic levels anyway. But it's nice to see some momentum, for sure," she said.

Parsons says the campaign is worth trying if it causes people to spend more time in the city than usual.

"We are trying to bring a strategic approach to tourism. But to do that you have to try some news things that we haven't done before," he said. "This is one of those new things. I am hoping it works. If it doesn't, we will try something else but we want to jump-start the tourism season here in Corner Brook."

