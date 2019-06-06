Corner Brook baseball association calls on local soil suppliers to step up to the plate
Association tired of importing ball field mix from Ontario
A baseball association in Western Newfoundland has been striking out in recent years in its attempts to source a special soil mix locally, but hopes a renewed effort might produce different results.
The Corner Brook Baseball Association just imported around 12 tonnes of professional ball field mix from Ontario, a combination of 65 per cent sand, 20 per cent silt and 15 per cent clay, to spread over the city's Jubilee Field.
"You've got to have a safe playing surface. You've got to have a good playing surface," said Frank Humber, the association's director of field operations.
The club has been importing the soil for about a decade, at considerable cost. The group has contacted local aggregate companies in the past but no one's taken on the challenge of being able to produce and supply it.
This year, Humber made the pitch on social media to see if the idea would catch on with someone in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Ballpark figures
Since Humber posted the club's plea on Twitter, he said one company has taken a sample to see if it can assist.
St. Pat's Ball Park in St. John's also imports the special blend, Humber said, and he believes that other ball fields in the province would use it if they could purchase it on the island.
"I think there would be a market," he said.
It would definitely be a financial boon to find local ball field mix. This year, the association spent $1,600 for the Ontario dirt, and another $4,000 to get it shipped out to Corner Brook.
But the expense is worth it to the club, said Humber, as the special soil makes a huge difference in the sport.
Playing like the pros
Humber would know, as he can recall a time when baseball players in Corner Brook didn't always have an elite playing surface.
The association once used a material called quarter minus, which was basically a fine, crushed rock compacted like you would see in a driveway.
"It was really hard. You get bad bounces. The infielders were complaining, and it was a challenge to play on it," said Humber.
That's why, about 10 years ago, the association started importing the Ontario soil.
"That's what they make pro infields out of, the same type of material," said Humber.
The response from ball players to the new playing surface was immediately favourable.
"If you had this stuff as a ballplayer, you wouldn't want to go back to the sandy old mix that's been used prior," he said.
Convocations and retirements are significant events, and so is the arrival of 24,000lbs of infield dirt for Jubilee Field <a href="https://twitter.com/CbbaCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CbbaCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/joyousoccasions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#joyousoccasions</a> <a href="https://t.co/08VQVEsXfg">pic.twitter.com/08VQVEsXfg</a>—@Leftymoves
