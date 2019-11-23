Decades after a catastrophe, this man is motivated by one dream: independence

Barry Pye has managed to maintain an independent life despite an accident that made him quadriplegic. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Barry Pye remembers lying motionless in the water, one thought racing through his mind.

"What have I got done?"

It was 1982, and he was young. "Nineteen and ready to take on the world," as he puts it.

But the world — as he knew it — was about to turn upside down.

The independence he loved above all else would never be a given anymore.

Pye would now have to create it for himself.

The dive that changed everything

Pye grew up in Deer Lake, on Newfoundland's west coast. He had been working in the Armed Forces, stationed in Cold Lake, Alta. With two weeks leave, he visited friends in Fort McMurray.

They were swimming, jumping in, diving off a pier — a moment of play, turned disaster.

"As soon as I hit the water, 'bang,'" Pye recalled during an interview.

"Everything was paralyzed."

Barry Pye calls out to his love bird, Piper. (Katie Breen/CBC)

He remembers his friends rushing over and turning him onto his back.

"They could tell by the look in my eyes that I did have something done," he said. "I couldn't feel any of my body."

Not how he was going to live his life

Times were different in 1982. Then, he said, quadriplegia meant living in a care facility — and rarely leaving it.

That was not how Pye was going to live his life.

"There's no way I was going to be in the condition that I was, and go to an institution." he said.

After his spinal cord injury, Pye was sent back to Newfoundland and Labrador to be closer to his family. In St. John's, he met a group of four or five other people he calls the "go-getters," the ones who set out to see if they could team up and change things.

Barry Pye straps a fork around his hand to eat. "There's a lot of different assistive devices... but this one has been working for me since 1982, so I think I'll stick with it now, he said. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

If the group wanted independence, it was going to have to figure out how to pay for around-the-clock care, 365 days of the year.

Individually, it could not happen.

"The way it is in the community now, you can only be approved for up to about eight hours a day, and that includes your personal care and your homemaking services," Pye said.

Collectively, however, it might work.

If they pooled resources and added their hours together, they could arrange a shared staff, with 24-7 coverage. To make it happen, they had to live under one roof.

The group lobbied government and hit roadblocks with contractors, but eventually, in 1991, they moved into units that are part of Rotary Manor in the west end of St. John's. That complex, which provides several types of housing, required a partnership with Newfoundland and Labrador Housing, St. John's Northwest Rotary and the Single Parents' Association.

'It's a lot of responsibility'

"I've been here 28 years so it works for me," Pye said from his living room in the centre of the city.

The other go-getters who fought for accessible apartments with Pye have since passed away. He keeps that co-operative support system — one that they dreamed up together — going, almost three decades after he moved into his home.

Pye runs everything, from filling tenant vacancies to finding new employees.

"It's a big responsibility. But it keeps me going as far as gives me a purpose to face my day — not that I really need a purpose," he said, stopping short. "But, I guess, everyone has a purpose. So that keeps me going."

Until recently, Pye even did the payroll, typing everything out with the knuckle of his right pinky finger — using the muscle he's built in his shoulders to raise his arm and hand.

Pye keeps his workout equipment in Rotary Mannor's common room, downstairs. He exercises every morning to keep his shoulder muscles strong. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"It's taken years," he said, referencing the technique.

"When a typist learns how to type, they just know where their fingers are," he said. "I know where my one little pinky finger is, and it usually lucks into the right key — 99 per cent of the time, anyway."

Pye does the work on a volunteer basis. He said it can be trying, dealing with government and filling vacancies, but he relies on the system, and doesn't want the alternative.

Adaptive living

Typing is just one way Pye has learned to adapt over the years.

He taught himself to shave by using Velcro to attach a razor to his hand.

He does the same with a fork, to eat.

While Pye does not have control over his triceps, he works out every morning training other muscles — in his shoulders — to compensate. His equipment was built especially for people with quadriplegia.

Every so often, Pye uses those shoulders to readjust in his chair. He can feel his blood pressure dropping and moves around to keep it up.

He's in tune with his limitations and familiar with the workarounds.

Using tools, Pye can drive a car as well as anyone else.

Here's how it works

Five of the 24 apartments inside Rotary Manor main building are for tenants who share services.

"I might only need a couple hours in the morning to do my routine," Pye said. "If I didn't have the shared care system, then the attendant would be in my apartment for the three or four hours and I would have to find something for them to do."

"But once the work is done with me, then they move on to the next person in the building and do their care, and move on to someone else."

Rather than staying with an individual for the duration of their shift, workers have an apartment where they wait between calls.

When Pye needs a worker outside of his regular routine, he calls them on the phone. Tenants who use the shared care system also have an emergency button in their bedrooms in case of emergency overnight. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"The independence is a big part of it," Pye said. "I can portray my independence more if there's not an attendant around. If someone comes to visit me, I have more privacy, right? So I only need that person when I actually need them."

Sharing requires cooperation.

"Everyone can't have every want taken care of at the flick of the fingers," Pye said. But it's a trade off.

By not having one-on-one attendants waiting by their sides, the group can afford to have a care provider in the building overnight, which is crucial -- especially in emergency situations.

In case of emergency

The shared care apartments are marked with a hallway light. Inside each of the five main bedrooms, there's a button that tenants can push to signal for help. The light outside their apartment door will start flashing, while a light inside the workers' apartment will go off and an alarm will sound.

That button is most definitely a lifeline.

It just don't go away for eight hours a day. Everything revolves around a worker showing up. - Barry Pye

"If you don't have a worker [present] — well, in case of fire or whatever, you can't get out of the building, you can't get out of bed," Pye said.

When the system is running smoothly, it takes care of itself and Pye says that gives him a break.

The stress comes when there's a missing piece.

One of the five tenants needed to make the shared care system work passed away in July. Pye has been trying to fill that vacancy since.

He's built in a side float over the years, but it's running low. He can't carry the operation much longer.

Finding workers is also exceedingly difficult. Some started when the building first opened but replacing them is getting more challenging.

"There's a real shortage of workers," Pye said. "That's the fear, all the time."

Pye can type on a keyboard by using his right pinky knuckle, a technique that's taken years to master. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"I've got to live and sleep with it 24 hours a day, because when you're dependent on that service, you're dependent on it. And that's it. It just don't go away for eight hours a day. Everything revolves around a worker showing up."

It's a challenge. though, that Pye is used to.

He credits his time in the Armed Forces with giving him the mental skills to make the best of things, and to find solutions.

"Don't give up, no matter what you're facing," Pye said.

"Deep down inside, in everyone, there's an instinct to want to persevere over any kind of hardship so not give up. Press forward. Yeah, there's going to be bad days. But there still can be good days and great days ahead."

Using adaptive equipment, Barry Pye is able to drive a car. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

