Man with wife in long-term care seeks details of COVID-19 plan

Barry Mackay's routine has changed for the worse since the threat of COVID-19 restricted his daily visits to his wife of 60 years, Jane, at a long-term care facility in St. John's.

"A few days ago I tried to see Jane by standing outside in the parking lot, and waving to her through the window but she got nervous about going to the window," said Mackay, who also lives in the capital city.

"The staff didn't get much luck getting her to come to the window and wave."

Jane Mackay, 80, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016, and Barry says she has been well looked after at Pleasant View Towers for the last two years.

But he is concerned over unanswered questions pertaining to a COVID-19 plan for long-term care.

Pleasant View Towers is one of the main long-term care homes in St. John's and is located in Pleasantville. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"If isolation is required, we're not sure how isolation will be performed with a large building like that," Mackay said Monday when reached by phone.

"My concern is that the families of the residents in Pleasant View Towers don't have any information about what will be done with any resident suspected with having COVID."

Mackay sent emails to Eastern Health and the health information line asking those very questions.

He has been told there is a plan, but has not been given any details.

Case-by-case basis

Mackay wants to know the specifics: would a patient be moved to a hospital or a specific unit? And if his wife does get gravely ill, will he be able to say goodbye in person?

"There may be a plan in place," Mackay said. "Eastern Health is good at planning, but the families don't know what the plan is."

CBC News put Mackay's questions to Eastern Health, which said it has set up a long-term care emergency operations centre.

"If a long-term care resident were to contract COVID-19, the resident would be isolated as per the recommendations set by infection and prevention and control," an Eastern Health spokesperson wrote in an email.

"The necessary supports would be placed around the resident for isolation and would be determined on a case-by-case basis."

Options for isolation could include a patient staying in their own room, or being moved to a separate, private room, the spokesperson said.

Eastern Health says there are proactive plans in place in the event a resident of long-term care contracts COVID-19. (CBC)

If a resident in long-term care becomes critically ill they may be transferred to an acute care facility, as with other patients.

"There are exceptions to visitor restrictions for patients/residents at end-of-life; these patients/residents are permitted visitors and parameters are determined on a case-by-case basis."

Asked about long-term care Monday, Health Minister John Haggie said each health authority have plans in place, which would vary by facility.

In the short term, Barry Mackay wishes he could communicate with his wife, with whom he's spent the last six decades.

"Jane has been asking, 'Where is Barry? Where is my son? Where is my daughter?'" Mackay said.

"She can't understand about the virus."

Eastern Health said it's in the process of implementing plans for virtual visits with long-term care residents and families using iPads.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador