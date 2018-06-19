Rights violated, judge tosses child porn charges against former minister

A supreme court judge in St. John's has thrown out child pornography charges against a former Anglican minister.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar said Robin Barrett's rights had been violated twice by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, during visits to Barrett's Conception Bay South home in 2016.

An officer read him his rights, but continued to question Barrett after he had said he wanted to speak to a lawyer, and then the same officer returned on another date and started to question Barrett without reading him his rights.

The defence argued that the way the police handled the situation was a violation of Barrett's charter rights, and Justice Khaladkar agreed.

Barrett, 58, had been charged with accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

In 2010, Barrett was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possessing and distributing child porn.

He had pleaded guilty, and told the court then that, "By viewing and trading their images, I was victimizing them again ... I apologize to the children."