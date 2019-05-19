Fire destroys garage in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
Building was fully engulfed when volunteer fire crews arrived Saturday evening
A structure used primarily as a garage was destroyed by fire Saturday evening in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's.
Crews were dispatched to Bauline Line Extension at 7:12 p.m. and, upon arrival, found the building completely engulfed, said Chief Fred Hollett, who works with the town's volunteer fire department.
It had been earlier reported the structure was a barn.
Hollett said the building had a metal roof which landed on the burning materials. An excavator was used to remove the sheet metal so firefighters could fully extinguish the blaze.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the matter.
The RNC remained at the scene Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.
Saturday's fire marks the fifth in the town since December 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.