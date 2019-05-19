Fire destroys garage in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

A structure used primarily as a garage was destroyed by fire Saturday evening in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's.

Crews were dispatched to Bauline Line Extension at 7:12 p.m. and, upon arrival, found the building completely engulfed, said Chief Fred Hollett, who works with the town's volunteer fire department.

It had been earlier reported the structure was a barn.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary remains at the scene of Saturday's fire. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Hollett said the building had a metal roof which landed on the burning materials. An excavator was used to remove the sheet metal so firefighters could fully extinguish the blaze.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the matter.

The RNC remained at the scene Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

Saturday's fire marks the fifth in the town since December 2018.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador