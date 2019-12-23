Skip to Main Content
Man dead after diving in water off Bareneed on Monday afternoon
Man dead after diving in water off Bareneed on Monday afternoon

RCMP confirmed a 42-year-old man died Monday afternoon in Bareneed, when he lost consciousness while diving offshore with a friend and could not be revived.

Bay Roberts Fire Rescue, RCMP called to water near Anglican Church

An undated photo of the beach in Bareneed, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Jazmin Andrews)

RCMP say a man in his 40s died Monday afternoon in Bareneed, after he lost consciousness while diving offshore with a friend. 

Police say both he and the other man were experienced divers. However, attempts to revive the unconscious man after he was pulled from the water were not successful. 

First responders were called to a report of a person in the water in a community in Conception Bay North around 2:20 p.m.

Bay Roberts RCMP and Bay Roberts Fire Rescue responded to the incident near the Anglican Church in Bareneed, a small community near Port de Grave.

Paramedics with Fewer's Ambulance, Avalon North Wolverines Ground Search and Rescue responded as well. 

Police say the investigation is continuing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. 

