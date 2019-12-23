Man dead after diving in water off Bareneed on Monday afternoon

RCMP say a man in his 40s died Monday afternoon in Bareneed, after he lost consciousness while diving offshore with a friend.

Police say both he and the other man were experienced divers. However, attempts to revive the unconscious man after he was pulled from the water were not successful.

First responders were called to a report of a person in the water in a community in Conception Bay North around 2:20 p.m.

Bay Roberts RCMP and Bay Roberts Fire Rescue responded to the incident near the Anglican Church in Bareneed, a small community near Port de Grave.

Responding to report of two ppl in water near Anglican Church in Bareneed. Pls use caution in area and watch for responders <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@BayRobertsFire

Paramedics with Fewer's Ambulance, Avalon North Wolverines Ground Search and Rescue responded as well.

Police say the investigation is continuing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

