City of St. John's backs off after telling salon owner his sign was too big

Gee Sicuan owns G Salon on LeMarchant Road in St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

When Gee Sicuan opened G Salon on LeMarchant Road, with a large "g" filling the window, he was surprised to hear the letter was too big.

According to the city's sign bylaws for heritage areas, window signs can't occupy more than 50 per cent of the window, and individual characters on a window sign can't be taller than 45 centimetres.

"I didn't expect that. When I started the business it was so easy for me, they were so helpful," Sicuan told CBC News.

"But when it comes to the signage, I didn't know they had a particular sizes to put on your window. But I see some of the businesses beside me, they're huge."

The city said this "g" was too big for the heritage area bylaws. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

He said the large "g" helps his customers from the east end of the city find his downtown location and helps attract new customers from the area.

"The sign is the most important for small businesses," Sicuan said.

"Just pink, just much more brighter to catch attention of walkers and those driving here, and that's my name."

'It should be easier for us'

The salon is located in the former Formosa Tea House on LeMarchant Road, a protected heritage building.

On Friday, Sicuan said he received an email from the city saying his sign has been reviewed by its built heritage experts panel, which recommended the sign for approval by the City of St. John's.

But the Formosa sign still hangs above the door, and he said he hasn't heard anything helpful from the city about whether he can move forward with his plans to replace it.

Sicuan says neighbouring businesses like Canary Cycles have large signs. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"A lot of people are asking whether it's tea or a salon," he said. "Small businesses, it should be easier for us."

The matter won't officially be brought to council for a vote until late October, the email said, at which point Sicuan hopes he can officially get rid of the old sign in favour of the new one.

With files from Anthony Germain

