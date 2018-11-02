N.L.'s largest cannabis facility planned for Bay St. George

Another company planning to grow and sell marijuana in Newfoundland and Labrador says its setup in the Bay St. George area, once complete in 2019, will be the province's largest.

Biome Grow, a company based in Ontario that bills itself as "Canada's Next Cannabis Conglomerate," announced on Friday it has committed to producing cannabis for 20 years at a facility in Barachois Brook, just outside St. George's, via its Newfoundland-based subsidiary Back Home Medical Cannabis Corp.

In a press release, Biome Grow said it expects to produce its first marijuana at an 18,000 sq. ft. facility, and then expand that same facility to 168,000 sq. ft, at a cost of $60-million. The company expects those targets to be met in 2019.

Biome Grow has signed a three-year contract to supply 24,000 kg of cannabis to the province.

The deal makes Biome Grow the second large-scale supplier of cannabis in Newfoundland and Labrador. Canopy Growth's production facility in St. John's is still under construction, and its entire deal has been the subject of recent political controversy.

No environmental assessment for the Barachois Brook facility has yet been filed with the province. Canopy Growth has completed that bureaucratic hurdle, as have cannabis facilities in Clarenville, Burin and Corner Brook.

Jobs, shops and taxpayer cash

Biome Grow said it expects to create 120 jobs at its production plant. Its agreement with the province also allows for five retail stores, which it said could create another 80 jobs. The first of the stores is planned to be near the Barachois Brook facility.

Biome Grow will get both research and development funds from the province, as well as a break on its sales remittances to the NLC. (Harold Dupuis/CBC)

In a press release, the provincial government said it will give Biome Grow $500,000 over the next five years toward "research and development."

Similar to the provincial deal with Canopy Growth, Biome will also get a break on the commission charged when it sells its product to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation.

The company will be allowed to keep a portion of that commission up to a maximum of $52-million. Canopy Growth will be allowed up to $40-million.

