Man used bat to rob bank, fled in truck he was test-driving: RNC

The 26-year-old suspect is facing three charges.

The Scotiabank on Torbay Road was open for business Tuesday, hours after an alleged armed robbery. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges, after police say he robbed a bank using a baseball bat in the east end of St. John's on Tuesday. 

He allegedly entered the Scotiabank branch on Torbay Road at 11:30 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee. 

The suspect drove away with some money, in a vehicle he was test-driving from a local business, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police arrested him in the downtown area of St. John's an hour later. 

He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence. 

