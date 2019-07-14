Bank damaged by heavy equipment in Mt. Pearl
Police say a bank in Mount Pearl was extensively damaged by a piece of heavy equipment Sunday.
The incident remains under investigation
A bank in Mount Pearl was extensively damaged by a piece of heavy equipment Sunday.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union on Commonwealth Avenue was damaged in the early morning hours, likely between 4 and 6 a.m.
Police could not confirm if anything was taken from the bank.
On Sunday afternoon, the drive-thru ATM was covered with plywood and part of the roof was damaged.
The incident remains under investigation by the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division.