Bank damaged by heavy equipment in Mt. Pearl

A bank in Mount Pearl was extensively damaged by a piece of heavy equipment Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union on Commonwealth Avenue was damaged in the early morning hours, likely between 4 and 6 a.m.

Police could not confirm if anything was taken from the bank.

Police say a piece of heavy equipment caused the damage to the building. (Janelle Kelly/CBC)

On Sunday afternoon, the drive-thru ATM was covered with plywood and part of the roof was damaged.

The incident remains under investigation by the RNC's Criminal Investigation Division.

The drive-thru ATM, as well as part of the roof, was damaged Sunday. (Janelle Kelly/CBC)

