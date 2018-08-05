Bangladeshi community in St. John's fighting treatment of student protesters back home

Students from Bangladesh living in Newfoundland won't let a 24-hour mobile internet ban in their country prevent them from speaking out about what's happening back at home.

"The people in our country, they want change, but the government they won't allow it," said Junaid Haque, who helped organize a demonstration at Memorial University on Sunday.

"I'm lucky to be in a country where everything is perfect, close to perfect I will say. I have my rights, but I just feel bad."

Protesters denounced the violence in Dhaka. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

On Saturday, thousands of students in Bangladesh took to the streets in the capital city Dhaka to demand safer roads, following the deaths of two college students last week after they were hit by a pair of buses.

Many people were injured after police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse a crowd of hundreds of students that day, according to an Associated Press journalist who was at the protests.

At Memorial University on Sunday morning, around 40 people joined together to speak out about this treatment.

Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Five days of protests by tens of thousands of students angry over the traffic deaths of two of their colleagues have largely cut off the capital Dhaka from the rest of Bangladesh, as the demonstrators pressed their demand for safer roads. (AP Photo/A. M. Ahad) (A.M. Ahad/Associated Press) On Sunday, members of the Bangladeshi community in St. John's rallied to show their support for student protesters back home. (Andrew Sampson/CBC) Haque says he was motivated to rally the Bangladeshi community together and so something after hearing reports that the Bangladesh government blocked mobile internet access for 24 hours in response to the protests, which have been ongoing for the past week.

"With a heavy heart I have to say that I'm ashamed of the government in our country," he said.

Hits close to home

Fellow student Sheikh Ahamed says the protests are happening just a five minute walk from his family home in Dhaka.

Sheikh Ahamed came to Newfoundland last year and says coming out to show his support is the least he can do. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"Not being in my country where my friends, my classmates, people younger than me are on the road fighting across the corrupt system that's going on in our country, I really feel helpless," he said.

"There was not a safe road in the first place to begin with. We just want our traffic rules to be maintained, and right now that is escalating quickly in different situations, and we never wanted that."

Anamika Purni (right) says she wants to show solidarity with the students protesting road conditions in Bangladesh. (Andrew Sampson/CBC) Anamika Purni, a second-year engineering student at MUN, says seeing what's happening to her peers back home in Bangladesh is hard to watch.

"My 16-year-old sister, my eight-year-old sister — we could have been here, this could have been us," she said.

Haque says he expects further protests to be organized in the coming weeks, as he and other members of the Bangladeshi community aim to show what's happening in the country to an international audience.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador