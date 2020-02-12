Banning plastic bags is only the beginning. What comes next?
Plastic grocery bags will soon be history in NL. But that's just Step 1
Newfoundland and Labrador is set to become just the second Canadian province to ban plastic grocery bags. And Max Liboiron couldn't be happier about it.
But she has a question: do we have a plan for what comes next? If not, the bag ban may not make a dent in the problem of plastic pollution.
Memorial University associate professor Liboiron, a leading expert in marine plastics, says banning the bag is a great step, but the it's just the first step.
"Right now, there's been a co-ordinated response to ban the bag, but there isn't an equal co-ordinated response to find an alternative that is not other types of disposables," said Liboiron. "What are we going to provide that's different? What's going to be made available? Because that's what's getting used."
In this video commentary, Liboiron gives us her take on the bag ban, how to make sure it works, and where it fits in the broader goal of cleaning up our corner of the world.
The CBCNL YouTube channel is packed with insightful commentary, interesting characters, and innovative stories from your community. Check it out here, and if you like what you see, hit the red Subscribe button.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.