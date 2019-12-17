'Certainly an eye opener,' Premier Ball visits Trout River in wake of state of emergency

Premier Dwight Ball visited Trout River on Tuesday for a first hand look at the destruction caused to the town by extreme winds and heavy wave activity from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

On Monday afternoon the town issued a state of emergency.

"It's certainly an eye opener when you look at the video. But, being on the ground today, when you look at it, when you look at the power of the ocean, the damage it can do in a short period of time, we just want to prepare the community to prevent this kind of damage in the future," Ball told CBC News.

The Department of Municipal Affairs will be in the town on Wednesday to assess the damage that has taken place, but also to figure out how to prevent further damage from happening in the future.

Trour River falls under Ball's district as MHA of Humber - Gros Morne.

Premier Dwight Ball was in Trout River on Tuesday after a blizzard which pounded the west coast left a trail of damage behind it. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Over the last two years Trout River has experienced three extreme weather systems, said Ball.

This year will be the third time the province will have had to repair the community's boardwalk after suffering damage from high winds and a rough ocean.

Ball said the armour stone, used for building retaining walls, constructed just last year has held up but has still suffered some damage underneath.

"There was a lot of discussion today about how the money we're using to mitigate and repair some of the damage, how that could be used for other areas of this community as well," he said.

"But we had to respond. We just can't ... leave them by themselves."

The premier added there was a lot of conversation surrounding climate change in the community today. Ball said the recent weather is a classic example of that.

Ball said it's too early to put a dollar figure on the damage the town has suffered.

He said he spoke with consultants, municipal affairs and the town to make sure the remedy is coordinated.

"That will lead into the estimates of what would be required to actually put in place a long-term plan for the community of Trout River."

