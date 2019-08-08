Muskrat mitigation on agenda as Ball, Trudeau hold private meeting
Rate mitigation is most important issue facing province, N.L. premier says
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball expressed confidence Wednesday in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's commitment to help the province alleviate a power-rate hike expected as a result of the costly Muskrat Falls project.
Trudeau and the Liberal premier met privately in the provincial capital Wednesday before the prime minister appeared at the annual Royal St. John's Regatta, shaking hands and posing for selfies.
The premier, who was re-elected in May, has faced rising pressure to ensure ratepayers are not stuck shouldering the financial burden of the over-budget hydro project on Labrador's Lower Churchill River, expected to begin providing all of Newfoundland's electricity in 2021.
Ball told reporters he stressed to Trudeau that rate mitigation is the most important issue facing the province and said a meeting with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in the works.
A preliminary provincial government report on the issue in April referred to a $200-million funding gap to be softened through unspecified "collaboration" with the federal government.
Federal support could exceed $200 million
Ball said Wednesday that voters may not know the extent of Ottawa's support until the megaproject, currently priced at $12.7 billion, is fully complete, but he said the support could exceed $200 million.
Trudeau did not take media questions during his two days in St. John's, but he mentioned his "great" conversation with Ball while making his way through the crowd at Quidi Vidi Lake.
He said the two leaders would keep working on the issue of Muskrat Falls and power rates.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.