Skip to Main Content
Ball, O'Regan to make 'significant announcement' on Monday
Nfld. & Labrador

Ball, O'Regan to make 'significant announcement' on Monday

With talks for a plan for rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls continuing this weekend, Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are expected to make a "significant announcement" on Monday.
CBC News ·
Minister Seamus O'Regan and Premier Dwight Ball are expected to make an announcement Monday after discussing a rate mitigation plan for Muskrat Falls this weekend. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The Office of the Premier says that Dwight Ball and federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan will make a "significant announcement" on Monday. They will be joined by provincial Minister of Natural Resources Siobhan Coady.

Talks were ongoing over the weekend about striking an agreement for a rate mitigation plan for Muskrat Falls. Ball told reporters on Friday conversations between both governments had made "considerable advancement" over the past week.

More to come 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|