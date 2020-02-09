Ball, O'Regan to make 'significant announcement' on Monday
With talks for a plan for rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls continuing this weekend, Premier Dwight Ball and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan are expected to make a "significant announcement" on Monday.
They will be joined by provincial Minister of Natural Resources Siobhan Coady.
Talks were ongoing over the weekend about striking an agreement for a rate mitigation plan for Muskrat Falls. Ball told reporters on Friday conversations between both governments had made "considerable advancement" over the past week.
