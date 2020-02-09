Ball, O'Regan to make 'significant announcement' on Monday

The Office of the Premier says that Dwight Ball and federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan will make a "significant announcement" on Monday. They will be joined by provincial Minister of Natural Resources Siobhan Coady.

Talks were ongoing over the weekend about striking an agreement for a rate mitigation plan for Muskrat Falls. Ball told reporters on Friday conversations between both governments had made "considerable advancement" over the past week.

More to come

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador