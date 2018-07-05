Ball hockey heritage strong in N.L., where World Junior Championships underway

The World Junior Hockey Championship is underway, but it's not the tournament many Canadians make must-see TV-watching over Christmas.

But ball hockey has its own passionate following in this province and St. John's is hosting the 2018 ISBHF World Junior Ball Hockey Championships, which features U18 and U20 teams, until July 8.

"It's really big in Newfoundland," says Jack Keough, who plays centre on Canada's under-18 team.

His team won its opening match Wednesday morning against Switzerland at the Glacier Arena in Mount Pearl — Keough's hometown.

Jack Keough, centre for Canada's U18 ball hockey team, says he has more opportunity to play creatively in ball hockey than in ice hockey. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

"I've always grown up watching it and then started playing it," said Keough.

The same goes for Dawson Mercer, one of Keough's teammates and fellow Newfoundlander.

"It's something my dad played," Mercer said.

The defenceman, much like his father, started off playing ball hockey for fun on the street with friends.

Dawson Mercer, a defenceman for Canada's U18 ball hockey team, says playing at home is a huge motivator for winning his second championship. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

But over the years, his interest in the sport grew, as did his respect for the game. The 16-year-old is also an ice hockey player, having represented Canada on multiple junior teams.

"You look at ice hockey and people take that a lot more seriously. But ball hockey can be looked at the same way," Mercer said.

The best in ball hockey in the world have converged at the most easterly province in Canada. 1:16

He said in some ways, the sport is actually harder than its ice counterpart. For example, Mercer has to able to run for the entire game, and can't rely on gliding skates to maintain his momentum for him.

"No stopping because you can't be flat-footed," he said.

"You never want to get caught in ball hockey because then you're in a bad situation."​

Going for gold, twice

At the last championships two years ago in Sheffield, England, Canada's U20 team lost in the final game against Slovakia, while the U18 team took home the gold medal.

Mercer was on that gold-winning U18 team then as well, but said he's channeled the pressure to win a second time into motivation.

The support at home gives him another boost, too.

"Just the excitement to play for your hometown in front of all of your friends, cousins, your parents — it just gives you that motivation."

Steve Power, president of the Canadian Ball Hockey Association, says people would be surprised by how demanding the sport is to play. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Steve Power, Team Canada's head coach, said Canada is certainly one of the favourites.

"We're looking for two gold medals. If our boys play the way we know they can, we would expect that," he said.

"That being said, it's going to be pretty tough. We're hoping we get a little bit of a hometown boost here in Mount Pearl this week."

