Fogo Island's Brent Broaders named Canada's top junior ball hockey player

It was already an honour to be named the best junior ball hockey player in Canada, but the award has even more meaning for Brent Broaders now that it is named for a Humboldt Broncos player who died in the team's tragic bus crash in April.

"All his previous coaches talk about how great of a guy he was and how hard he played," Broaders, of Tilting on Fogo Island, said about Logan Schatz, for whom the award is named.

Huge honour to receive this award in memory of Logan Schatz; who played for his country with such pride and passion, and set a great example for all the younger players in the JTC program. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a>💛💚 <a href="https://t.co/NFPw5WhDFw">https://t.co/NFPw5WhDFw</a> —@BBroaders

"He captained that team, which makes it even a bigger honour."

Schatz was one of 16 people killed when his team's bus crashed near Armley, Sask., on its way to a game on April 6. Thirteen other people on the bus were injured, some seriously.

Won gold at world championships in July

The award, which was presented by Schatz's parents at the National Ball Hockey Championships in Winnipeg earlier in August, comes after several years of hard work in both ball hockey and ice hockey.

Broaders, 18, won a gold in England as part of the U16 Team Canada at that year's junior ball hockey world championship in Sheffield.

Humboldt Broncos centre and captain Logan Schatz died when his team's bus crashed in Saskatchewan in April. (The Canadian Press)

More recently, he played in the national ball hockey tournament in Kitchener last summer, where he was selected for the team that would win gold at the U18 junior ball hockey world championship in July in St. John's.

"We had a real good tournament again. We went undefeated and we won gold," he said of the St. John's tournament.

He also played for the Yarmouth Mariners, a Junior A hockey team in Nova Scotia, last season and will soon return for training camp ahead of his second season with the team.

But the work doesn't stop with his recent honour, Broaders said.

"[Ball hockey] nationals are in Vancouver next summer so I'm hoping to go there with Team Newfoundland, and I'm hoping to get selected for the under-20 Team Canada in two summers."

