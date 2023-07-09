9 N.L. players lead Canada to gold at World Junior Ball Hockey Championshipss

Nine young athletes from Newfoundland and Labrador had a ball at the 2023 World Junior Ball Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic, taking home the gold medal along the way.

Canada's team won 1-0 against Slovakia on Thursday to win the championship.

Cassie Drover, 18, says she has been playing ice hockey for 15 years and was scouted for Team Canada in 2022 after winning gold at the nationals in Winnipeg.

But this game, she said, was "unmatchable."

"I can't even put it into words how it felt to even have the opportunity to go. But to come home with a gold medal is just … it's unbelievable to me," she said.

"I think I'm still in shock, like it doesn't feel real."

Danielle Close, the team's general manager, helped get them there. A childhood athlete herself, Close is all too aware with the challenges of sports, as well as the triumphs that can come with it.

She described the win as "surreal."

"I'm 47 years old, so I've come from a place in sport where I've been told no more than I've been told yes with regards to playing," she said.

"I didn't have the opportunities that these girls did. So for me, for them to win gold was just that. It was just that that final feeling of 'yeah, I've done it, and finally. I finally done it. And I'm here.' And these girls believed in me for four years."

Close said that it's important for female athletes to have these opportunities. Her advice to anyone who wants to be in sports is "don't ever stop."

All around support

Team Canada brought home the gold at the World Women Juniors U21 World Champions last week. Nine of the 22 players are from Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Danielle Close)

But, there is more to learn from the game than simply how to win.

In the semi-finals, Team Canada beat Great Britain 18-0. Close said the teams took a photo together and supported each other.

"Every single goal that got scored on those goalies, all eighteen goals. Those goalies, the two of them had 63 shots on them in the game. That's unheard of," she said.

Drover said the support that came from other teams was heartwarming. She said they built relationships with the British and American teams.

Before the gold medal game, both teams sported Canada shirts to cheer them on.

"They supported us for the full game and it was just crazy to see all that support," Drover said.

'There's just so much heart'

Drover said that representing the province, and representing Canada, was "everything."

"After every game, the winning team would stand on the blue line and they play your national anthem. And to just stand there with like 22 of my best friends that I just met… it was a crazy feeling and it's, like, it's unmatchable."

And with a big portion of the team being from this province, Close said the number of athletes that is coming from Newfoundland and Labrador on those teams is growing.

"I honestly the nine players from Newfoundland are… they're like nothing else. The families, the players … these families just believe in their kids and they believe in the program," she said.

"There's just so much heart."

The nine members of Team Canada from Newfoundland and Labrador are

Brooke Lannon, Placentia

Jenni Simpson, Glovertown

Renee Falkner, St. John's

Ashley Hayley, St. John's

Julia Butler, Portugal Cove-St Philips

Jayme Guy, Arnold's Cove

Cassie Drover, Upper Island Cove

Alyson Thomas, L'Anse au Clair; and

Maggie Jones, Marystown

