Under fire from opposition, premier defends moving Carla Foote back to government

The provincial Liberals are once again taking heat over Carla Foote, this time because The Rooms' former marketing manager is the new assistant deputy minister for the provincial Office of Public Engagement.

Premier Dwight Ball told reporters on Thursday that he has "fixed" the issue, after the government faced criticism over Foote's hiring — without competition — for the executive-level position at The Rooms, the province's archives, museum and art gallery.

"There was significant feedback," acknowledged Ball. A subsequent report investigated cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore for violating the provincial government's code of conduct.

Ball said discussions took place shortly after Christmas with cabinet secretaries to find possible open positions for Foote. He added that he personally was been involved in the discussions and did not speak to Foote directly about the job.

"Carla Foote did nothing wrong in all of this," Ball said Friday. "She deserved to have a job"

Foote was also a longtime Liberal staffer, and is the daughter of former federal and provincial cabinet minister, and current lieutenant-governor, Judy Foote.

According to a spokesperson from The Rooms, as a result of Foote's resignation there is no severance owing to her.

"The independent appointments commission is currently recruiting for the permanent CEO position for The Rooms. Once that is filled, the board of directors will conduct an organizational review to ensure The Rooms is well positioned for the future," The Rooms spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

"The marketing function will be reviewed at that time. In the interim, we will evaluate temporary options to meet the immediate needs of the organization."

On Thursday, the chair of The Rooms' board of directors confirmed Foote is resigning from her position, effective Feb. 19.

Foote will begin her new job on Feb. 20.

The opposition

Provincial NDP Leader Alison Coffin said she's confused by government's decision to move Foote to the Office of Public Engagement, a role Coffin said should be non-partisan.

"So what we've done now, we've taken a very prominent Liberal and put them in the Office of Public Engagement, which ought to be very unbiased," Coffin told CBC News on Friday.

Provincial NDP Leader Alison Coffin and Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie both say Foote is a longtime liberal and the position should be non-partisan. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie said the Foote move is "more of the same" from the provincial Liberals, and echoed Coffin's opinion that the job should be non-partisan.

"We know that she's a dyed-red Liberal partisan. I don't think that's appropriate," Crosbie said.

"What we're seeing with Ms. Foote, being appointed to an executive position in the government, is yet another example of known Liberals being inserted into the top public service. The top public service is supposed to be neutral and serve the interest of any government of whatever stripe."

