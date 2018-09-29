Taco 'bout the food fishery: Use that N.L. cod in these Baja fish tacos

These golden brown fish fingers on toasted flour tortillas will make your taco dreams come true.

The batter recipe comes straight from Ensenada, Mexico on the Baja California Peninsula and is the easiest way to visit that country without splashing out on a plane ticket.

You'll be making a few of your own condiments for these treats, and it's going to be glorious.

The full recipe and all the details follow right after this instructional video.

Chef Mark McCrowe shows you how to make Baja fish tacos. 2:23

1. Make the lime-pickled onions

Here's what you need:

1 red onion, finely sliced

2 limes, juiced

Pinch of Mexican oregano

Pinch of sea salt

Pour the lime juice and seasonings over thinly-sliced onions and leave it all to marinate at room temperature for an hour or so in your refrigerator. You can keep them in there for up to a week. Be sure to tell your guests you spent hours on these.

2. Make the avocado pico de gallo

Here's what you need:

4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

Half a Spanish onion, diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

Sea salt

Cracked black pepper

2 limes, juiced

Dash of Mexican hot sauce

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 tbsp cilantro, roughly chopped

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Taste to check seasoning and set aside until needed.

Trade secret: anybody can make salsa. (John Pike/CBC)

3. Make the chipotle lime crema

Here's what you need:

1 cup of sour cream

Half cup of milk

Salt

Pepper

2 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce

1 lime, juiced

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and taste to check seasoning. I like to put the crema in a squeeze bottle to drizzle it over the tacos.

This sauce? You made it. (John Pike/CBC)

4. Prep the fish

Here's what you need:

6 one-ounce fingers of fresh cod

Sea salt and black pepper to season

1 cup of all-purpose flour





Need a primer on perfectly filleting cod? Voilà:



Chef Mark McCrowe shows you how to fillet fresh cod. 1:52 Season the fish fingers with salt and pepper and dredge them in flour. Shake off any excess flour and set them aside.Need a primer on perfectly filleting cod? Voilà:

5. Make the batter

Here's what you need:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 tbsp of baking powder

1.5 bottles of your favourite local beer

Pinch of sea salt

1 tsp of dried chicken bouillon

1 tsp of dried Mexican oregano

1 tbsp of yellow ballpark mustard

1 clove of garlic, crushed into a paste

Vegetable oil for frying​

Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl. Pour in the beer and yellow mustard and whisk until thoroughly combined. Now send those little fish fingers for a swim in that batter.

Batter up! Want to make great fish and chips? Batter better, says Mark McCrowe. (John Pike/CBC)

6. Fry the fish

Here's what you need:

Vegetable oil, for frying

In a heavy-bottomed pot or deep fryer, heat the oil to 350 degrees. Slowly drop the battered fish fingers into the oil, turning occasionally for about five minutes or until crispy, golden brown.

7. Toast those tortillas

Here's what you need:

Six flour tortillas

Hold those magical rounds of corn flour over a gas flame or flop them down on a dry skillet for a good warming, right before you serve your tacos. Place them on a platter along with your piping hot fish fingers, your bowls of zippy garnishes and a little pile of thinly-sliced cabbage.

Now crack a beer and sit back as your guests tell you what a genius you are.

Nice work.