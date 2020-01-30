$90K stolen from youth group leads to fraud, theft charges for former worker: RCMP

A woman in Baie Verte is facing charges for allegedly stealing roughly $90,000 from the Advocate Youth Services Cooperative youth centre where she once worked.

Police say the charges come after an investigation "into financial irregularities" at the centre, which had to close for a period of time "due to financial hardship."

In a press release sent Thursday afternoon, Baie Verte RCMP said the 40-year-old former employee allegedly took the money between February 2018 and January 2019.

She recently served on the community's town council as well.

The woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, forgery, uttering a forged document and possession of stolen proerty. She is scheduled to appear in court early in March.

