Baie Verte man facing kidnapping, other charges in Alberta

The incident on June 29 started with a report that a fight had broken out in a home in Fort McMurray.

Newfoundlander also charged with forcible confinement, robbery, uttering threats

Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to a fight breaking out at a home, and shortly afterward, someone called to report a man being put into the trunk of a car. (CBC)

A Newfoundland man is facing a dozen charges, including kidnapping, after a witness called police to report that someone had been put inside the trunk of a car in a Fort McMurray neighbourhood.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they responded to a report of a fight at a home in the Timberlea area around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 29. 

Shortly after that, the call about the possible kidnapping came in. 

The RCMP located the car, but no one was inside the trunk. However, police said the victim was found elsewhere and taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Baie Verte, has been charged with kidnapping, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, robbery, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, and uttering threats. 

2nd man charged

A second man, a 38-year-old from New Waterford, Nova Scotia, was also in the car. He allegedly tried to flee the scene when the Baie Verte man was being arrested. 

Police finally stopped him by using road spikes to deflate the tires. 

Police responded to a home in the Timberlea neighbourhood of Fort McMurray on Friday, June 29. (Sylvain Bascaron/CBC)

The Nova Scotia man has been charged with kidnapping, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, robbery, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, uttering threats, failing to stop or remain at a collision, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, failure to comply with conditions, and theft under $5,000.

The two are being held in custody until a court appearance July 9. 

