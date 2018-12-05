45-minute ambulance wait at Anaconda Mine accident unacceptable, says Baie Verte fire chief

First responders with the Baie Verte fire department had to wait about 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive after an industrial accident at the Anaconda Mine Saturday, according to the town's fire chief Lorne Head.

"It gets very stressful waiting there on the scene — waiting for an ambulance to show up," he said.

Head said he got the call about the incident on Saturday evening, just as the town's Christmas parade had begun.

A crew from his department headed out to the mine, where a man was "on his back" and conscious, Head said. They got the man on a backboard and into the department's rescue vehicle to keep him warm while they waited for the ambulance.

That wait, Head said, was about 45 minutes.

The ambulance was about 100 km away, near the intersection of Highway 410 and the Trans-Canada Highway, doing "cover-off relief" for the ambulance service in the Springdale area.

"It just puts so much stress on you at a scene when you're waiting for paramedics to arrive," he said.

It's a situation that's happening more and more, he said. He and his volunteer crews have first-responder training, but it's the paramedics who have the specialized training which can really make a difference.

"They show up, they've got the gear, they've got everything with them and this is their training," he said. "We do it as a basic thing just to help us [get] by at a scene."

"My fear is that one of those days we're going to [get phoned in to a] car wreck ... and then we got no one to call on."

Head said he'd like to see more paramedics staffed — at least enough to staff the second ambulance at the Baie Verte medical centre.

"If there's a call that comes in from Springdale and our ambulance has got to go to the junction, it leaves us unprotected, and again it's leaving the Springdale area unprotected."

