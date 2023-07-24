54-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash near Badger

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a 54-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash near Badger on Sunday afternoon. (CBC)

Police say a 54-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Badger on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police from Springdale and Grand Falls-Windsor responded to the crash, about 40 kilometres from Badger, in central Newfoundland.

In a press release, the RCMP said a car and an SUV collided head-on when the drivers swerved to avoid a moose. A truck then collided with one of the vehicles from behind.

The driver of the car died at the scene, according to the release. Others involved in the head-on collision were taken to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor with serious injuries, while people in the truck were treated for minor injuries. Police did not say how many people were injured.

Police are investigating the crash, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved.