Sticks and skates back in Badger thanks to new ice surface

The familiar sounds of winter — sticks smacking the boards, skates carving the ice — are back in Badger.

After a 10-year hiatus, ice has been laid once again at the Badger Arena, thanks to countless volunteer hours by the town's recreation committee and icemakers.

Using a fire hydrant, a fire hose, and the town's frigid weather, dedicated volunteers have created an indoor ice surface from natural ice.

"I wouldn't be able to count his hours," said Nicole Eddy, head of the town's recreation committee, of Michael Murray — the man she credits for the ice.

Nicole Eddy says icemaker Michael Murray deserves lots of credit for the arena's reopening. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"If it was a cold day he'd come in the day, and if it was a really cold night he probably could come back again, probably 11 p.m. that night, and give it another shot of water."

The first public skates started at the end of December. Eddy says there's now 15 hours of ice time a week, between public skating and pickup hockey.

"This is only a small community, and there's not a big lot here. So this is one of the places now that we can go, and now we can run this all year-round," said Eddy.

The Badger Arena was damaged in Badger's 2003 flood, which destroyed the icemaking machinery attached to the building.

A naturally frozen surface was created in the winter of 2006 and 2007, but was abandoned after that, according to Eddy.

"It was political," said Eddy. "It's really hard to say, everyone got their own opinions on it.

"The people split to pieces. We had a flood, and everything went to pieces."

Eddy, head of the town's recreation committee, says she has a wish list for further upgrades to modernize the old arena. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Badger Mayor Ed Card said he wasn't on council at that time, so he can't account for why the arena was abandoned. But he said it was one of his priorities to bring people back into the arena.

"Initially when we started coming back into the stadium there was some renovation costs, there was some small mould issues we had to fix and some minor renovations," he said.

"It's 100 per cent worth it to be able to see the kids and the community come out."

Eddy says almost everyone that comes through the doors is happy to see ice back in the old stadium.

A student from Badger's Avoca Collegiate waits to step on the ice at the Badger Arena. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

She says the group hopes to see the ice come back next year too — and has already developed a wish list for upgrades to modernize the old arena.

Perhaps no one is more pleased than Hubert Hollett, the captain of the 1992 Herder championship Badger Bombers.

"I never thought I'd see it for all these years after that bad flood," he said.

Hollett says there's a lot of memories in the old building — and he can still describe the winning goal, in overtime, that clinched the championship on home ice.

Hubert Hollett, captain of the 1992 Badger Bombers, remembers the winning goal in that year's Herder series, which took place in the Badger Arena. 1:00

"I can tell you exactly the feeling, and where I was, and when Russ Kennedy scored that goal, it seemed like the whole community came to itself," he said.

"We finally done something, achieved a big thing in life, hey, the Herder? The biggest feeling in my life."

Hollett said there may never be senior or minor hockey teams back in Badger again, but he's not willing to count it out.

"This little community, I've seen it jammed, this stadium, blocked to the doors, streets, people phoning looking for tickets," he said.

"You never know what can happen. It takes time to rebuild. Little steps come to big steps."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador