Rough roads show infrastructure in small towns ignored by government, says Kippens man

Hundreds of drivers on Newfoundland and Labrador's Port au Port Peninsula are at risk on bad roads, says a Kippens man, including on a bridge that he says hundreds use to commute to Stephenville.

Jeff Young says he's concerned about drivers' safety on two rough sections of highway near his home, especially on Romaine's River Bridge.

"It's really hard on the vehicles going over it. They fixed up the potholes a few months ago, but they are coming back. The bridge needs to be repaired severely," said Young.

Young says the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is ignoring repairs in smaller areas of the province. The recently released Greene report, The Big Reset, estimated Newfoundland and Labrador spends $200 million annually on road repair.

"Newfoundland and Labrador has far more kilometres of highway per 1,000 residents than any other province," the report stated.

Given the financial state of the province, Young says, he believes rural areas will receive less cash to fix cracks, bumps and craters in the asphalt.

"It's not as big of a population, and they are putting it on the back burner, hoping they will get to it when they have time [and] when there is money available. If it was in a bigger centre, I'm sure it would have been repaired long ago," said Young.

The road is washing away into the ocean on Route 460 in Lower Cove. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

As large trucks struggle to cross the bridge, the Department of Transportation promises an approximate $5-million replacement bridge with the tender for the work coming this winter.

Replacement takes time

"We are replacing the bridge," said Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless. "That means 2022, because it all takes time."

Twenty kilometres down the road in the community of Lower Cove, the shoulder of the road is falling into the ocean, with guardrails cracking off and pavement crumbling away.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless says his department plans to repair the sections of bad roads on the Port au Port Peninsula. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Young walks along the half-dozen orange pylons and kicks at the flaking asphalt.

"Summer is coming up, people are traveling and sightseeing. The road is being used more, and if someone is not used to the road or the location and they look away for a second, it could be a deadly second," he said.

Young is so frustrated with the road conditions, he's decided to run in the next municipal and Qalipu elections in his area.

Loveless says his department is aware of the road conditions on Route 460 and told CBC on Friday that the tender for repairs has been issued.

A section of highway in Lower Cove is eroding at a rapid pace. An area resident says it's a dangerous section for driving. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The minister says hundreds of thousands of dollars of work, including replacing the washout areas and stabilizing the area with armour stone, is needed to fix the section of highway.

Young says the repair promise is just a quick fix.

Temporary solution?

"I think it will be done to patch it up enough to stop people from asking questions and they will move on. It will only be fixed for a couple years until the problems arise again," he said.

Loveless says it costs an average $300,000 to pave one kilometre of road in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"To the people in those communities, I can't say to them, 'You have to move out of your community because your roads aren't good enough.' It's a challenge," said Loveless.

As the department's new minister, Loveless says he plans to review the system that prioritizes road repair. He says the road-ranking system should account for popular tourist destinations, along with safety.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador