No more hot noods as Bad Bones Ramen set to close St. John's shop

A popular downtown St. John's eatery is closing its doors, but all hope - and ramen - may not be lost for good.

Co-owner Adam Gollop confirmed that Bad Bones Ramen on Water Street will shut down by the end of December, just over a year and a half after it opened.

Gollop declined a recorded interview with CBC's On The Go on Thursday, but said he might have more to say in the coming days.

The restaurant was busy at lunchtime, as it usually is, but Gollop said the reason for closing is the high cost of rent in the downtown area.

He and his partner, Jasmine Kean, opened the restaurant in the summer of 2017 and talked about ramen as a "weird and wonderful dish."

Adam Gollop, right, and Jasmine Kean, seen here in 2017 when the restaurant was getting ready to open. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

In an interview with CBC News ahead of the opening, Gollop had hopes his business would be a good bang for customer's buck.

"I think it's actually going to be a saviour for people finding it tough during this economic period," he said.

"You can come in, get completely satisfied with something nutritious with a bowl of ramen and a beer and get change on a twenty."

Hot noodles here, but not for long. Bad Bones Ramen is closing its store on Water Street. (Ted Blades/CBC)

But there is still a glimmer of hope for fans of the noodle joint.

Gollop said they'd like to find a new location and open up again, but haven't found one just yet.