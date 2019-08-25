Police investigating body found by fishermen in Bacon Cove

Officers from the Holyrood and Ferryland RCMP responded to Bacon Cove Saturday, where a 64-year-old woman was found dead. (CBC)

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead on the shoreline in Conception Harbour Saturday, police say.

Holyrood RCMP said the 64-year-old woman was found by local fishermen in the community of Bacon Cove.

Officers from Holyrood and Ferryland responded to the scene, along with the local fire department who assisted police due to the difficult terrain in the area.

Police said the cause of death has yet to be determined and the RCMP is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador