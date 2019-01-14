Heavy equipment used to smash windows, steal ATM at Sobeys in St. John's

Cody O'Keefe said it sounded like a huge bang — like a shelf falling over, "but it just kept going."

O'Keefe works overnights at Sobeys on Kelsey Drive in St. John's and was in the store when, just after 5:30 a.m., a piece of heavy equipment that looked like a backhoe smashed its way through four windows and into supermarket's plant section.

O'Keefe said he saw three people operating the machine when he went to see what was happening.

Several store employees said the suspects made away with an ATM machine.

He was scared, he said, and as he talked about it outside the main entrance to the store, he appeared shaken.

As he spoke, an older man came outside and ushered him back into the warmth of the store.

Valentine's Day hearts dangle on shards of broken glass after a piece of heavy equipment was used to break into Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Shards of broken glass lined the gaping hole left behind in the store, and glass crunched underfoot on the sidewalk and into the parking lot in front of the windows.

The inside of the store — aisles, knocked-over shelves and even the twisted wreck of an overturned shopping cart — was completely exposed. Shortly after 8 a.m., a worker arrived to start picking up the larger pieces of broken metal, plastic and wood, tossing them to the side.

Store employees weren't sure whether they'd be open for business for the day.

Debris was scattered all over the sidewalk and into the parking lot at Sobeys on Kelsey Drive. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Front-end loader used to break into TD Bank

The Sobeys break-in was the second such incident in as many days.

On Sunday morning at 5:20 a.m., police were called to TD Bank on Elizabeth Avenue after a front-end loader was used to smash through one of its walls.

The suspects had fled the scene when police arrived, according to a release sent Monday morning.

Police could not say whether the suspects got away with any money.

That investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

