Backhoe bandits strike again: Attempted ATM theft at Mount Pearl credit union

Long weekend revelries were cut short Monday morning for managers of a Mount Pearl credit union.

The EasternEdge Credit Union on Corey King Drive is the latest drive-through ATM to fall victim to thieves armed with heavy machinery.

Police were called around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the ATM ripped from the side of the building, with shards of metal and insulation splayed in a twisted pile on the pavement.

The backhoe, with the banking machine still in its bucket, lay tangled in chicken-wire fencing just metres away. A person working nearby told CBC News it appeared the driver had mistakenly backed over an embankment and couldn't free the backhoe.

A Honda Civic parked in the lot below the embankment was damaged by the backhoe landing on it.

The backhoe was tangled in a fence and abandoned by the would-be thief. (Submitted)

Muddy tire tracks from the machine wrapped around the building.

The trail of destruction is reminiscent of four other loader-led larceny attempts last winter. Two men were charged in connection with those "smash and grab" thefts.

Police say they're still searching for a suspect in Monday's attempt.

