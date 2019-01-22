RNC increasing worksite patrols in wake of heavy machinery robberies
Move comes after a string of four ATM robberies in one week
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is increasing patrols in areas where heavy equipment is stored in attempt to prevent more ATM robberies.
The move comes after a string of four heavy-equipment-assisted break-ins last week at businesses in the northeast Avalon.
Each time, thieves used an industrial vehicle to smash through a wall of a building to get at an ATM.
"These incidents in the past couple of weeks certainly have our patrol members, y'know, taking certain care in areas where maybe heavy equipment is situated," said RNC spokesperson James Cadigan.
Windows smashed, ATM stolen by heavy equipment in St. John's — 2nd time in 2 days
Jamie Kennedy, 40, and Cory Quilty, 41, were arrested after the most recent incident, where police say a front-end loader tore into a BMO branch on Newfoundland Drive early Saturday morning. They're both charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and other firearms offences.
A judge granted Kennedy bail on Tuesday, and Quilty's bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Police are investigating whether there's a connection to the three previous robberies.
In the meatime, Cadigan says property owners have a responsibility to make sure their equipment is secure, and to report anything out of the ordinary.
"We would hope that when we locate a suspect or an accused on a matter we do feel that's a deterrant and these investigations are active," he said. "So it's one of those situations where we want people to report any suspicious activity."
With files from Andrew Sampson
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.