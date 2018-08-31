Alleged backhoe bandit pleads not guilty, heading to trial

The man accused of using a backhoe to beat a hole in the side of a Dominion grocery store intends to try his case in provincial court.

Darryl Denief was not at his scheduled appearance in court on Friday, but his lawyer said he is pleading not guilty. Trial dates were set for March 11-13.

Denief was charged with break and enter, and theft over $5,000 in relation to a bizarre incident on New Year's Day.

Police responded to an alarm activation at Dominion on Blackmarsh Road at 6:20 a.m., to find a wall had been torn out of the grocery store and pharmacy.

They determined a backhoe had been stolen from the parking lot of Piper's on Elizabeth Avenue, more than six kilometres away.

A stolen backhoe was used to get into the pharmacy at the Dominion store on Blackmarsh Road. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Police said a "large quantity" of medication was stolen from the pharmacy, including narcotics.

It was the second time in a week that a backhoe had been used for a pharmacy break-in, with the other being at Lawtons on Topsail Road on Dec. 29.​

Denief is only facing charges for the Dominion break and enter.