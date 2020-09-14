School bells and back-to-school Belles: See your photos in our new video
We asked the audience for your photos — and did you ever respond!
The Class of 2033 — yes, think about that for a moment — was ready for its close-up last week, and so too were students from higher grades.
The St. John's Morning Show asked its audience to send in photographs marking the first day of school last week, and you responded in droves. The idea? We wanted to illustrate a brand new song from the St. John's trio the Swinging Belles, appropriately named Back to School.
The audience response was amazing. Indeed, we received more photos than we could use!
We're delighted to bring you the video below. Click the player to take a look.
