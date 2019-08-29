Shopping for school supplies? There's an easy way, and there's a cheap way

Sometimes it seems less like shopping and more like an elaborate scavenger hunt.

Where does one find a silver Duo-Tang? Is silver different from grey? Why does a child need so many of them? Has an adult ever used one? And who named them that, anyway?

There are more ways than ever to buy school supplies in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is especially lucky for remote communities with limited local options. But given these new choices, parents must figure out how they wish to approach the gargantuan task.

A good starting point might be the answer to this question: which is more important, time or money?

The art of the deals

Saving on school supplies starts with a little homework, say Tina Crane and Alana Doucette, who are both involved in local Facebook groups dedicated to swapping coupons and sharing deals.

"Do one big sweep in your house and see what kind of supplies you actually have already," suggested Doucette.

Alana Doucette says before parents go out and buy a ton of new supplies, they should sweep their homes to see what they already have. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"Gather up what you have first and put it in one big pile and see how much you actually need when you go to the store."

Once parents have a handle on their shopping lists, a little planning goes a long way, Crane said.

"I think the main thing is to start early and not panic."

Crane and Doucette both use apps such as Checkout 51 and Caddle, which offer users lower prices on certain items, like virtual flyers. They also laud the virtues of rewards programs like PC Optimum Points and Air Miles.

The real savings, Doucette and Crane said, come from harnessing the power of price-matching.

Tina Crane says she started couponing while on maternity leave and got hooked. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Using an app called Flipp, Crane explained, she can see all the sales at local stores on any given day. Then, she compares the price on staples like pencils, pens and loose-leaf.

Different stores might have better deals on certain items, but she doesn't scour the city looking for them.

Instead, she shops at stores that promise to match competitors' prices, like Walmart, No Frills, Canadian Tire, Home Depot, Best Buy and Toys 'R' Us.

Suppose Canadian Tire has the best prices on most of the items Crane needs, but Walmart has cheaper glue sticks. Assuming Canadian Tire has the same brand of glue sticks, the store will sell them at Walmart's price.

Sara's mom, Tina Crane, says saving on the staple items leaves room in the budget for sparkling pencil cases and lunch bags adorned with pompoms. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Is it time-consuming to shop this way? Yes, said Crane, but it gets easier with practice.

"I mean if you can pay half for what you need to buy, it's worth the 20 minutes to a half-hour you're going to spend on your phone."

Direct delivery

For parents who prefer a hands-off approach, a local office supply store is offering to do the dirty work for you.

Dicks & Company has acquired the school supply lists for hundreds of classes in 41 communities all over the province and offers to send students' supplies directly to participating schools.

Corina Byrne, marketing manager at Dick's and Company, says parents often come to their stores looking for hard-to-find items. (Bailey White/CBC)

The kits range in price from roughly $25 to $95, depending on their contents.

"It's a wide range but the key is the convenience," said marketing manager Corina Byrne. "It's so much easier to do it this way."

The St. John's company started offering what it calls "Best-in-Class kits" a few years ago. They take orders in store, over the phone and online. The web, Byrne said, accounts for about 75 per cent of the orders.

"We've been in business since 1840," she said. "We know the importance of keeping up with technology and the importance of keeping up with shopping trends."

Byrne said the company gets hundreds of orders from parents who don't want the hassle of back-to-school shopping or, for whatever reason, aren't able to shop in person.

Hundreds of back-to-school kits will be delivered to schools around the province. (Bailey White/CBC)

Parents may pay more for a pre-packaged kit than they would by shopping around, Byrne acknowledged. But she argued the time, energy and gas money saved by eliminating that process makes up the difference.

