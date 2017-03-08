Keep back-to-school bugs at bay with these tips from Labrador doctor

Getting back to class and back into routine and activities makes September an exciting time for students.

But with so many kids within close proximity of each other, this time of year is also known for being a prime breeding ground for nasty bugs to spread.

Dr. Thomas Piggott, Labrador-Grenfell Health's medical officer of health, says there are plenty of things you can do to help your children stay healthy at school.

"Certainly vaccines are one of the important things," he said. "Taking precautions such as washing hands and staying home when you're sick are also incredibly important to think about this time of year."

Frequent hand-washing reduces the risk of cold and flu by stopping the spread of germs. (Burst/Pexels)

According to Piggott, not many people get their children vaccinated against influenza. Since it's still very widespread, he said, the flu shot is a great way to save your child from missing school or contracting a more severe disease.

"Getting the flu shot is very important," he said. "Unfortunately, kids and the elderly tend to be much more vulnerable to getting a more severe form of the flu, which can even result in having to go to the hospital."

Dr. Thomas Piggott says vaccines are the best way to protect your child from illnesses that we rarely see anymore, like chicken pox and measles. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

We don't often hear today about people contracting infections like measles, chicken pox, or meningitis, and Piggott said that's because of safe and effective vaccines.

"Occasionally we do see chicken pox pop up, and the virus that causes it is very infectious," he said. "So when we do see it pop up in tends to spread quick, and it tends to affect kids who are not protected. The vaccine is almost 98 per cent effective if you've had two doses."

