Can we call it vintage? Back-to-school memories — and fashion

As parents send their tots off to for the first day of school, we've decided to take a look at first day and school photo fashions.
CBC Newfoundland and Labrador put a call out on our Facebook page for your standout school photos, and you delivered.
And because you shared, we figured it was only fair we did, too.
Scrunchies? Check. Jean jacket? Check. Patterned sweatsuits?
Kenny Holwell is looking relaxed for his first day of school at St. Joseph's in St. John's — "Don't think I was a fan of the Habs."
Here & Now co-host Carolyn Stokes hasn't changed a whole lot, but those bangs are long gone.
We believe Amy Sullivan of Pollard's Point achieved the school trifecta: crimped hair and scrunchie on a laser backdrop.
It's so vintage that this may even be back in style?
Did you know our own Zach Goudie was so serious? He was about Day 1 of class.
This Batman sweatsuit was comfortable and casual for nervous-looking Ryan Cooke's first day of Kindergarten.