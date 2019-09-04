Can we call it vintage? Back-to-school memories — and fashion

As parents send their tots off to for the first day of school, we've decided to take a look at first day and school photo fashions.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador put a call out on our Facebook page for your standout school photos, and you delivered.

And because you shared, we figured it was only fair we did, too.

Scrunchies? Check. Jean jacket? Check. Patterned sweatsuits?

Kenny Holwell on what he believes was his first day of kindergarten in 1986. (Submitted by Kenny Holwell)

Kenny Holwell is looking relaxed for his first day of school at St. Joseph's in St. John's — "Don't think I was a fan of the Habs."

Aww, wasn't she cute? That's Here & Now's Carolyn Stokes. (Submitted by Carolyn Stokes)

Here & Now co-host Carolyn Stokes hasn't changed a whole lot, but those bangs are long gone.

Glenn Linehan in Grade 1 at the former Harrington Elementary School in St. John's. (Submitted by Glenn Linehan)

Kindergarten looked funky at school in Pollard's Point, White Bay. (Submitted by Amy Sullivan)

We believe Amy Sullivan of Pollard's Point achieved the school trifecta: crimped hair and scrunchie on a laser backdrop.

David Newell, producer with CBC's Newfoundland Morning, picked a spiffy tie for his school picture. (Submitted by David Newell)

BethanyAnn Pretty rocked the translucent-framed glasses and teddy bear sweater for Grade 3 at Whitbourne Elementary. (Submitted by BethanyAnn Pretty)

It's so vintage that this may even be back in style?

Kelly Anne Lee on her first day of kindergarten in Port au Port East. (Submitted by Kelly Anne Lee)

A young Zach Goudie on his first day of school. (Submitted by Zach Goudie)

Did you know our own Zach Goudie was so serious? He was about Day 1 of class.

Who didn't go to kindergarten without a matching sweatsuit? CBC reporter Ryan Cooke opted for Batman on his first day at school. (Submitted by Ryan Cooke)

This Batman sweatsuit was comfortable and casual for nervous-looking Ryan Cooke's first day of Kindergarten.

Weekend AM host Heather Barrett dressed her best for her first day of kindergarten. (Submitted by Heather Barrett)

CBC Newfoundland Morning co-host Bernice Hillier in her best dress for this kindergarten photo at C.C. Loughlin in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Bernice Hillier)

CBC Radio associate producer Alyson Samson is rocking the red plaid in this back-to-school outfit circa 1995. (Submitted by Alyson Samson)