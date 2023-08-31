Kids nervous about going back to school? Get some advice from these elementary students

School is back in session soon, and that can have some young students nervous for what is ahead.

To help, some young students in Labrador offered their advice for any children feeling nervous, wanting to prepare or wondering what to do at recess.

Q: What are you doing to get ready for school?

"I'm going on a trip to Labrador City soon to get a lot of my supplies that I need for school." — Kaylee Ray Russell, Grade 4.

"I get my school supplies first and then in the morning I just get all my clothes." — Lily Hill.

Labrador Morning 9:57 Happy Valley-Goose Bay kids offer their back to school advice It's almost time to go back to school. While school brings excitement, new experiences, new and old friends, it can also bring nerves and worries about the new school year. Labrador Morning's Heidi Atter went out to get some advice from the best source.

What can other kids do to make sure they're ready for school?

"They could get their clothes for the next day and get all their snacks ready and their mom can do the rest for them and their dad." — Lily Hill

"Don't be late on getting your school stuff like I am, and just don't be late, don't miss buses like me. Because it takes too long getting ready in the mornings." — Macey Tuglavina, Grade 6.

What do you tell kids if they are nervous?

"I would say it would be OK and it's really fun and the teachers are really nice." — Abigail Burden, Grade 4.

"You'll make a lot of new friends. The teachers are nice, and they'll help you when you need help." — Kaylee Ray Russell.

"I would say, hey, it's OK to be nervous. You don't need to feel scared. I'm with you." — Lillian Williams.

From left, Abigail Burden, Kaylee Ray Russell and Macey Tuglavina have some advice for kids nervous about going to school. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

What should kids do if they see another child sitting alone at recess?

"I would do something. I would go to sit with them … so they don't feel lonely." — Haley Rumbolt.

"Probably say, 'What's wrong?' and give them a hug." — Alonzo Samson, Grade 2.

"They should come on up and ask if anybody wants to play with them. And I would say, 'You can play with me' if everybody said no." — Lily Hill.

Haley Rumbolt, left, will sit with you if you find yourself alone, and Alonzo Samson, right, plans to offer you a hug. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

