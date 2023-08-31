Kids nervous about going back to school? Get some advice from these elementary students
Happy Valley-Goose Bay students offer their advice on how to prepare for the new school year
School is back in session soon, and that can have some young students nervous for what is ahead.
To help, some young students in Labrador offered their advice for any children feeling nervous, wanting to prepare or wondering what to do at recess.
Q: What are you doing to get ready for school?
"I'm going on a trip to Labrador City soon to get a lot of my supplies that I need for school." — Kaylee Ray Russell, Grade 4.
"I get my school supplies first and then in the morning I just get all my clothes." — Lily Hill.
What can other kids do to make sure they're ready for school?
"They could get their clothes for the next day and get all their snacks ready and their mom can do the rest for them and their dad." — Lily Hill
"Don't be late on getting your school stuff like I am, and just don't be late, don't miss buses like me. Because it takes too long getting ready in the mornings." — Macey Tuglavina, Grade 6.
What do you tell kids if they are nervous?
"I would say it would be OK and it's really fun and the teachers are really nice." — Abigail Burden, Grade 4.
"You'll make a lot of new friends. The teachers are nice, and they'll help you when you need help." — Kaylee Ray Russell.
"I would say, hey, it's OK to be nervous. You don't need to feel scared. I'm with you." — Lillian Williams.
What should kids do if they see another child sitting alone at recess?
"I would do something. I would go to sit with them … so they don't feel lonely." — Haley Rumbolt.
"Probably say, 'What's wrong?' and give them a hug." — Alonzo Samson, Grade 2.
"They should come on up and ask if anybody wants to play with them. And I would say, 'You can play with me' if everybody said no." — Lily Hill.
