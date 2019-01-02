A church in St. John's had to celebrate Christmas this year without the reason for the season, after its Baby Jesus figurine was snatched from its nativity scene — twice.

The first disappearance of the newborn from the front lawn of Corpus Christi Parish was discovered on the evening of the third Sunday in Advent — that's Dec.16 for those not on top of the liturgical calendar — but was quickly resolved, with the little Lord Saviour found back in his manger on Monday.

"We figured it was just a practical joke, maybe some people out for a prank," said Father Joseph Barton of the short-lived heretical heist.

But just days later on Dec. 19, the figurine vanished again, and not because he fled with his family to Egypt; Mary, Joseph and the rest of the cast remained untouched.

"We were half-hoping it might return for Christmas Eve, but it didn't. So many people were disappointed," said Barton.

There's a mystery at Corpus Christi church in St. John's... One that started before Christmas and still hasn't been solved yet. 2:01

'It's a real message'

After mentioning it to parishioners — "there was no one outright mad," said Barton — the church community downplayed the theft and continued their celebrations, although theories abound to Jesus' whereabouts.

Even winter has been pointed out as a possible culprit.

"Maybe he was thrown aside. Maybe when the snow goes, we'll find him," said Barton.

The symbolism of a twice-stolen baby Jesus isn't lost on Father Joseph Barton. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Another idea is that the newborn was taken out of need, said Barton, magnanimously.

"Maybe they brought that figure of an infant home with them, for some reason, whatever that reason may be. And if that's the case, hopefully it helped them."

But the symbolism of carrying on with the celebrations without the nativity scene's star player wasn't lost on Barton.

"Oftentimes we think about, do we even think about Jesus during Christmas now? In a time of commercialism, consumerism, materialism, and we're all so busy running around, do we even talk about Jesus in our homes?" he said.

"Maybe it's an opportunity. It's a real message, because all of us get so busy that we start to forget what we are celebrating."

The rest of the statues maintain their vigil over the empty manger. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The nativity scene's caretakers, the local chapter of the Knights of Columbus, have pledged to have a full cast in place for next Christmas, said Barton.

In the meantime, he's keeping his faith above a simple figurine.

"We celebrate his presence with us all the time," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador