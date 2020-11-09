Meet Autumn, the baby born on a Kelligrews porch

The newest member of the Coffin family in Kelligrews recently made a memorable entrance into the world, arriving in a whirlwind before the family could even consider trying to make it out their front door.

Jason Coffin was asleep around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday when his wife, Sarina, woke him up, saying her water had just broken.

"She said, 'I'm not going to make it to the hospital,' and I said, 'What do you mean?'" he said.

It wasn't her first pregnancy, and Sarina meant just that.

"I've had some quick deliveries, so I knew as soon as my water broke, we didn't have much time," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

Making the most of their few minutes, the couple called 911. About 10 minutes later, a group of first responders were at the front door, urging Sarina to get on a stretcher.

"I told them there was no time," she said.

Sarina felt strong contractions signalling her baby was close, and tried to stay calm.

"I knew if I panicked it wasn't going to help the situation," she said.

I really appreciate everything they did, and it will be a memory of mine forever. - Sarina Coffin

The delivery only took a few minutes, and the Coffins never made it out the front door.

"I got down on the floor of the porch, and that was it," said Sarina.

"It wasn't the most ideal place. I was worried about the whole COVID protocols, and how I was going to labour with a mask on, but looking back now, I find that funny because a hospital bed would've been nice."

First responder gratitude

Unfazed by the uncomfortable surroundings, after the birth Sarina posed for a picture with the paramedics and firefighters who had helped.

"We really appreciate their professionalism and how calm they were throughout the whole thing. Even though they were

wearing masks, I could definitely tell the firefighters … were smiling underneath," said Jason.

"I really appreciate everything they did, and it will be a memory of mine forever," added Sarina.

Autumn weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces at birth, and Sarina says she's doing well. (Submitted by Jason Coffin)

Baby Autumn is now a part of a big family, joining eight brothers and sisters, Jason said her siblings are enjoying the new addition.

"They're all pretty excited. They always love having a new baby," he said.

"She's doing wonderful," said Sarina.

"The only issues I have is everybody wanting to hold her at once. She gets passed around quite often."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador