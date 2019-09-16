Skip to Main Content
TCH fixes near Avondale on schedule, after weekend of detours
TCH fixes near Avondale on schedule, after weekend of detours

The highway will reopen to eastbound traffic Tuesday morning, while a westbound lane will reopen a few hours later.

Some drivers reported up to 3-hour delays Sunday night heading east

Crews replaced the culvert and completely covered it with soil Sunday night into early Monday morning. (Department of Transportation and Works/Twitter)

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will reopen Tuesday, as the major construction project near Avondale is on schedule. 

An eastbound lane will reopen around 6:30 a.m., while westbound traffic will flow again Tuesday afternoon, said Transportation Minister Steve Crocker Monday afternoon. There will still be lane reductions in the area.

Crocker acknowledged to reporters that motorists faced major delays due to the culvert replacement, especially those heading eastbound Sunday afternoon and evening. Drivers were reporting, in some cases, two- to three-hour delays on the detours.

"I apologize to motorists and residents of the towns who are on these routes. It was a congested weekend," he said outside Confederation Building.

"But at the end of the day, this was a project that could have taken four to six weeks with continual delay for commuters."

Overnight construction crews replaced and completely covered the 80-metre-long culvert.

Soil backfilling was underway Monday, with detours still in place.

Slow going for another week

Bumper-to-bumper traffic persisted for a large part of Sunday, as well as during the early Monday morning commute for motorists heading east.

Crocker cautioned that even when the highway reopens Tuesday, it won't be business as usual. 

"This is going to remain a construction zone for eight to 10 days" he said, adding that there will be median repairs and a posted speed limit of 50 km/hr. 

The work required meant digging an eight-metre-deep trench and placing the culvert into the ground in small sections.

The two pipes being replaced are 30 years old.

